A handwritten letter in a digital world: Swiggy's top executive impressed with this youth's attempt at landing a job

There may be enough job roles for the talent available, but this Swiggy official took to LinkedIn's social media platform to share something unusual.



Saptarshi Prakash, Assistant Vice-President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy, was impressed by a job applicant who opted for a handwritten letter sent via postal service. This unconventional approach showcased the candidate's creativity and effort, highlighting how going beyond digital norms can leave a long-lasting impression.



"To my surprise, it was from a design aspirant reaching out to me. Yes, a physical letter—delivered to my office and personally addressed to me. It was from a designer eager to join Swiggy..." he wrote.



While emails and DMs might be the "new way", this youth took the "high way" to approach this official, but did it work?



Prakash expressed that this might have been a breach of privacy, but then he realised the effort behind it, and that "sometimes, stepping away from the usual can really make an impact."



Unfortunately, the applicant had to face rejection.



Prakash mentioned that while Swiggy currently has no openings in UX/UI design, he encouraged the candidate to share their concept via email.



He said, “While we don’t have a suitable role for you at Swiggy right now, I’ve certainly recognized your initiative… I would also love to take a look at the concept you’ve created. Could you please send me an email? I’m sure you’ll find my email address—you managed to find my physical one!”



While many LinkedIn users said that this might be a gross violation of privacy, others took it in jest saying, "going to market to bring 10-20 envelopes now. Will start with Tim Cook."



While Prakash gave the user a befitting reply, "Just order it on Instamart :D"