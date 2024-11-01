Zoram Medical College in Aizawl gets new Master's course in Public Health and 80-bed ladies' hostel

Mizoram's first Master's degree programme in Public Health and the newly constructed 80-bed Curie's Ladies Hostel — Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated these two facilities at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl, recently.
"As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure," he stated, in his inaugural address, stated a report by ANI.
The Curie's Ladies Hostel includes a mess, kitchen, and common room and the total project cost is Rs 10 crore.
Zoram Medical College, after adding this 80-bed hostel, the college now has 282 beds for female students.
Reflecting the growing demand for public health professionals, the two-year Master of Public Health (MPH) programme at Zoram Medical College was introduced.
Recognised by both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the MPH programme will admit six students annually at a course fee of Rs 2 lakh per year. The programme will be affiliated with Mizoram University, with further collaboration planned with the Jodhpur School of Public Health to enhance academic quality, stated the ANI report.