Zoram Medical College in Aizawl gets new Master's course in Public Health and 80-bed ladies' hostel

Mizoram's first Master's degree programme in Public Health and the newly constructed 80-bed Curie's Ladies Hostel — Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated these two facilities at Zoram Medical College in Falkawn, Aizawl, recently.

"As the only medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today marks a new chapter that reflects our commitment to quality education and infrastructure," he stated, in his inaugural address, stated a report by ANI.

The Curie's Ladies Hostel includes a mess, kitchen, and common room and the total project cost is Rs 10 crore.

Zoram Medical College, after adding this 80-bed hostel, the college now has 282 beds for female students.

Reflecting the growing demand for public health professionals, the two-year Master of Public Health (MPH) programme at Zoram Medical College was introduced.