Walmart Indian-origin teen's death: How can this be an accident? Theories emerge online

The death of Indian-origin teen, Gursimran Kaur, in a walk-in oven in a Canadian Walmart store is gaining momentum, as theories behind her unfortunate death emerged.



Kaur's charred remains were found inside the walk-in oven of the Walmart where she worked in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As per The Economic Times, her co-workers have alleged that there is no way to get stuck inside the oven unless someone has deliberately pushed her in, or willed to murder her.



TikTok users too tried to explain the workings of such commercial ovens. A user Chris Breezie explained that the oven she used while working at Walmart could only be turned on from the outside and that the door handle was "really hard" to open, as reported by The Mirror.



Breezie further added that it is close to impossible to fit inside the oven, and one has to crouch inside to get in. She further mentioned that there is an emergency latch inside the oven, and workers are not even required to get inside the oven physically.



She also suggested that there may have been an involvement of a second person in the case.



As per The Economic Times report, the police are investigating the case and are still endeavouring to figure out how the 19-year-old was trapped in the oven.