Pop culture revolution: Word 'Brat' named Collins Dictionary Word of the Year, thanks to Charli XCX

Music can redefine a word. YES, you heard it correctly. With several cultural shifts, our lingo is also on the move!



Thanks to singer Charli XCX, the word 'brat' has taken on a new meaning, and has been named Collins Dictionary's 'Word of the Year', reported The Economic Times.



The meaning of the word "brat" is usually a misbehaved child, but now signifies a “confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."



Pop culture influence

This change in meaning comes in the wake of Charli XCX's successful sixth album, Brat, which has sparked a cultural movement.



Collins has noted that the term "brat," inspired by Charli XCX's album, has become one of the most discussed words of 2024, representing more than just a chart-topping release — it's a "cultural phenomenon" that resonates with fans worldwide.



The phrase "brat summer" has also emerged, reflecting a lifestyle of freedom and indulgence associated with the album's launch.



Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, defines the archetypal "brat girl" as someone who is a bit messy, enjoys partying, occasionally says silly things, embraces her true self, and copes with life's ups and downs while continuing to celebrate.



Charli XCX's influence has reached US politics, with supporters of presidential candidate Kamala Harris adopting the term "brat."



In July, Charli tweeted, "Kamala IS brat," which led to Kamala Harris using Charli's song 365 in a TikTok video and updating her campaign account's profile picture to a lime-green theme mirroring the Brat album cover.