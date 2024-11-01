NMC directs medical colleges to submit details of first-year MBBS students to increase transparency

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has requested that medical colleges submit information about students admitted to the first year of MBBS programmes for the 2024-25 academic session, reported The Indian Express.



Medical colleges and institutions are required to submit the necessary details through an online system available at nmc.org.in.



The authorities are also required to report on all students admitted for the MBBS programme during the current academic year.



Why the step?

To enhance transparency and accountability in medical education, the NMC has launched an online monitoring system. Each medical college or institution must use a unique login ID to submit their admission details by November 8.



The NMC has further directed the medical colleges to set certain benchmarks for admissions such as intake capacity, eligibility, age limit, qualifying marks and counselling.



As per instructions, admission to the MBBS course for the academic year 2024-25, must be made in accordance with the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) based selection process as per the Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2024.