NEET-PG counselling schedule for Telangana OUT. Details here

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling dates for Telangana has been released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). All those aspirants who have qualified NEET-PG and are aspiring to gain admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses in Telangana can visit the official website and apply online, informed. a report by Shiksha.

Visit tspgmed.tsche.in for all the details.

The students need to apply on or before November 7, 2024, before 6 pm. However, it is suggested that medical aspirants avoid waiting any further for the last date to fill out the form and go ahead, as required.

Those aspirants who have cleared the cut-off for NEET-PG 2024 will be eligible for admission to PG medical degree as well as diploma courses.

The aspirants are required to apply online and upload the required certificates for seats in colleges affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal, according to the report by Shiksha.

Completing an MBBS or equivalent degree exam from a medical institute in Telangana which is recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC), is one of the eligibility criteria. Also, do note, that the candidate should have concluded their internship on August 31, 2024 or before that, that too, from a recognised medical institute or college.