NEET-PG candidates extend Diwali wishes while urging MCC to release counselling schedule soon

As the country is celebrating Diwali, the candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET-PG) are extending the festival wishes to the Union Minister JP Nadda and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) by urging them to begin the NEET-PG counselling as early as possible.

This year's NEET-PG has left the candidates in deep worry and sorrow with the delay in counselling. To recall, after multiple postponements, the medical entrance exam was conducted on August 11, and the results were declared on August 23.

Over two months have passed, but the counselling information is not out yet. Having said that, the delay in counselling delays the academic year, which would be challenging for the candidates, alleges medical groups.

Hinting that the counselling would begin by November 11, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 29 saying, "#NEETPG2024Counselling to begin latest by 11th of November. The 4 month delay makes the timeline for #2025 challenging. The vicious cycle continues for the 3rd year straight. Will this ever end? #NEETPG2024 #neetpgcounselling"