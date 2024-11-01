NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule out: Will the chaos finally come to an end? X users react

The schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 was released today, November 1, putting to rest the chaos that has been reigning for quite some time.
As per the schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the registration window for Round 1 counselling will close on November 17, 2024.
As per the schedule, MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result on November 20, 2024.
The registration process began on September 20.
Classes for PG medical courses will commence on December 20, as notified by the MCC in the NEET PG counselling schedule, more than three months after the exam was conducted on August 11.
It is important to note that this time, the counselling would take place simultaneously for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats, and the State quota seats.
Can this be called a hurried decision? Here is how an X (formerly Twitter) user reacted to the news
Experimental, and first time in history indeed.
Doctors were left in a state of uncertainty due to the delayed announcement. This postponement not only left many without jobs but also caused financial hardship, as they received no stipend during this time.
Not only this, the delay may have led to them losing a few months of their career, thereby increasing the timeline of their academic cycle after they finish their specialisation.
Several doctors stated that this had added an external pressure on them. Netizens are hoping that this is the end of it, and that they do not have to suffer anymore.
This was especially significant for the PG Junior Residents (JR1), who had to extend their first year and bear the entire workload due to the delay in the arrival of the new batch.
The release of the schedule will now put them at ease at last. An X user depicts the situation in the best way possible.
Here's another one
This year, the medical entrance exam faced several challenges, including postponements, normalisation of scores, and other issues.