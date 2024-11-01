From passion to profession: A desire to learn drives this youngster in the field of automobile and EV

Almost a year ago, I began an exciting chapter of my life with Volvo Cars in Gothenburg, Sweden, as an electrical engineer. My fascination with cars and electronics started in my childhood, leading me to pursue a bachelor’s degree focusing on electronics at Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka.

One of the major attractions of this institution was the opportunity to join student projects and teams.

One such project was Formula Manipal, a vibrant team of about 80 engineers from various disciplines working together to build student race cars. We conceptualised, designed, and built race cars in both combustion and electric categories, competing in national and international Formula Student competitions.

I started as an electrical engineer and eventually became the team leader for the electric car division. This hands-on experience ignited my passion in the EV industry and solidified my career aspirations.

In my final year, I sought out opportunities in the Indian EV sector and was thrilled to join Bosch in their two-wheeler electrification department. To further specialise in EV electrical systems, I pursued a master’s degree focussing on power electronics at Delft University of Technology, Netherlands.

My experiences with Formula Manipal and Bosch provided a strong foundation and brought me closer to my dream.

Joining Volvo Cars was a strategic choice, as the company is transitioning towards becoming an all-electric car brand. This role has been a profound learning experience, allowing me to immerse myself and understand the rigorous processes and systems essential in the automotive industry.

While I am grateful for my experiences in Europe, I remain deeply connected and continue to monitor the burgeoning Indian EV industry and see vast potential for growth. My dream is to gain valuable expertise here and eventually contribute to the success of a homegrown Indian EV brand, helping it thrive in the global automotive market.

(Srivatsa Mounik Garimella works with Volvo Cars. Views expressed are his own)