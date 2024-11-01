Dr Jay Mehta's Project Pelvis provides free and accessible medical training. Here's his story

“The most fulfilling moments in my profession arise when we help girls born with Mullerian anomalies,” he says and adds, “Later, they invite us to their weddings. Being a father to two daughters, I deeply understand the emotions of their families, and that keeps me going.”

However, he’s quick to acknowledge the challenges. “Medicine isn’t just about the good moments. It can be disheartening, especially when online reviews judge us based on only one side of the story. It’s concerning that doctors are treated like commodities in business yet expected to be completely human during treatment,” he says.

In November 2019, Dr Mehta embarked on an initiative close to his heart — a Facebook channel called Project Pelvis. What began as an effort to provide free and accessible medical training has become a vital platform for over 23,000 gynecologists across India, covering 80-85% of the country’s gynecology community.

“The initial spark for Project Pelvis came from a desire to offer accessible training,” he explains and adds, “Recognising the shades of nepotism in medicine, I couldn’t stand by as deserving talents went unnoticed.”

The journey was not without its hurdles. Medical jousting and even police complaints were hurdles along the way. Yet, for Dr Mehta, these challenges only reinforced his commitment.

“We began with live surgeries on Facebook,” he recalls and adds, “and from there, Project Pelvis took flight. It stands tall today as a continual source of free medical education.”

Dr Mehta’s dedication has created a legacy that serves as a testament to the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Reminiscing about his medical student days, he speaks fondly of his group of three close friends. “Our conversations over coffee at Café Coffee Day were often unrealistic, but they’re memories I cherish,” he says.

Such moments remind him of the camaraderie and drive that comes from learning medicine together, forming the foundation of a lifelong pursuit.