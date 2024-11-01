Diwali: Muted celebrations at Kolkata's RG Kar in memory of Abhaya

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has been the cynosure of the entire nation, saw muted Diwali celebrations.

After the rape and murder of a 31-year-old medic at the Kolkata-based institute and hospital on August 9, nothing has been the same. Her death catalysed nationwide protests demanding better standards of safety and security for healthcare professionals.

Moreover, it brought to light the "threat culture" which exists in the medical educational institutions of West Bengal.

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the murder-rape case and the former principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh and a few of his aides have been arrested under another investigation of the CBI, the financial irregularities at RG Kar during the tenure of Dr Ghosh.

Even the Supreme Court is hearing a case regarding the rape-murder.

Meanwhile, during Diwali on October 31, flower rangolis were made and diyas were lit at RG Kar, which has been the site of protest as well as vandalism in the recent past.