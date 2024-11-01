"Did they ever protest after death of our daughter?": Deceased RG Kar doctor's mother on newly formed WBJDA

Recently, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) was launched, emerging as a newly formed group of junior doctors. This is while the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) the original body that has been leading the protests, already exists.

Speculations are rife that WBJDA comprises those doctors who have been accused of "threat culture", one of the main issues raised by the protesting doctors.

"What is the locus standi of this new association? Did they ever protest after the death of our daughter? Many of these association members are known to be part of the threat culture brigade," shared the mother of the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The parents of the deceased doctor were critical of the newly formed association, which is being considered as a parallel platform of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum.

It may be noted that from protests, rallies, conventions, marches and hunger strikes, WBJDF has been at the forefront when it comes to fighting for the justice of deceased doctor Abhaya as well as demanding safer workplaces and an increase in safety and security of all healthcare workers, stated a report by PTI.