Bibek Debroy: Remembering his legacy of knowledge in economics & ancient texts

Bibek Debroy, the chief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), passed away at the age of 69 today, Friday, November 1.



He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night, October 31, with a subacute intestinal obstruction. He also had a history of hypertension and diabetes mellitus, according to an official source at AIIMS, Delhi.



Debroy, a Padma Shri awardee, previously a member of NITI Aayog till 2019, also served as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune.



His laurels were not limited to this. Debroy had a great depth of knowledge in ancient Vedic texts and had translated the Mahabharata, the Gita, Vedas, Puranas, and other such texts, making them accessible to the present generation of readers.



Along with Manmatha Nath Dutt, he is only the second person to have translated both the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, in unabridged form, into English.



Here are a few facts shared by Debroy during his insightful sessions at the various editions of the ThinkEdu conclave organised by The New Indian Express.



ThinkEdu 2022



- "Everybody has different levels of elevation in internal awakening. Each one has to find their own self."



- "Religion etymologically carries with it a connotation of rules, dogma and ism. I prefer the word Dharma which is much more significant..."



ThinkEdu 2023



- "The Shulba Sutras of the Puranas contain vivid scientific and mathematical information. The solar sutras, for instance, illustrate the statement of a specific Pythagoras theorem while deducing the value of pi in relation to the dimensions of the earth."



- "Respect these rich texts that have been the source of knowledge and wisdom since ancient times..."



Social media platform 'X' users also paid tribute to the mastermind's passing