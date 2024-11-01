Bhubaneswar to get NSD outreach centre

A proposal has been approved by the Government of Odisha to launch the National School of Drama's (NSD) outreach centre in Bhubaneswar. This was informed by State Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, according to a report by PTI.

Initially, it will function from Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar on a temporary basis.

This NSD outreach centre will help promote Odia theatre including regional narratives and drama.

Odisha's Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, Suraj, said, "Odisha's rich history, literature, art and culture have been carried forth through the art of drama, which has narrated the region's tales for generations. The NSD outreach centre in Bhubaneswar will serve as a catalyst for the growth of Odia theatre productions."

"The Bhubaneswar outreach centre of NSD will provide high-quality training, allowing students to represent Odisha on national and international platforms through theatrical performances", he added.

After consultations with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture Minister Suraj this decision to set up the outreach centre was taken.

Back in 1959, the National School of Drama was established in Delhi and since the year 1975, it has been functioning as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

When an NSD outreach centre comes to Odisha, Odia culture and theatre tradition will receive wide promotion, they believe.