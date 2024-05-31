Transformative student exchange programme for Class IX AP students in the works

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is improving the quality of education and ensuring that students who are studying in government schools are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

There are 352 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) with a total of 84,459 students studying from Classes VI-XII and 50 Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools with a total of 19,944 students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Government seeks to implement a transformative student exchange programme for the Class IX students, who are a total 17,221, including 13,777 (KGBV) and 3,444 (Andhra Pradesh Residential Schools - APRS).

By implementing the student exchange programme, the government aims to provide students with opportunities to experience different educational environments, thereby, broadening their horizons and preparing them for global challenges.

This initiative is in line with the government's vision to transform education in government schools and make students globally employable.

This programme is also in alignment with other programmes implemented by the government which include, the Future Skills programme, TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) programme and the installation of IFPs (Interactive Flat Panel) across all classrooms between Classes VI-XII in the state.