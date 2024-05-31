SRFTI students protest against bad food & water, faculty misconduct, CCTV surveillance

Today marks the 12th day of protest by the students of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata, which started on May 20, demanding basic necessities on campus like clean water, food and safety.

For over a year, the students' union of the institute has repeatedly echoed their concerns regarding the administration’s negligence when it comes to basic necessities on campus like food, water, student safety and well-being, privacy and grievance redressal. However, in a press statement released by the student union on May 28, it was stated that the institute has not yet “taken any meaningful action” to address them.

Now, after the institute’s decision to install CCTV cameras on the residential campus came out earlier this month, the students claim that “it is an attempt to exert control over students through constant surveillance, masquerading as a safety measure”.

“The administration of SRFTI has a history of intimidating and suppressing the protesting students approaching them with demands for their basic needs. The recent decision to install CCTV cameras under the guise of enhancing safety and security is nothing short of absurd and authoritarian, especially when the administration consistently neglects basic necessities like food, water, healthcare, safety on sets and due redressal of harassment cases,” the statement released by the student union said.

So, why are the students protesting? Let us look into their demands:

Quality food and drinking water

The students of SRFTI shared that they are being provided substandard quality food and drinking water on campus which has even led to several students developing health concerns like skin infection and gastrointestinal diseases.