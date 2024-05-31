Porsche car crash case: Father, grandfather of minor accused get 14-day judicial custody

A court in Pune sent builder Vishal S Agarwal and his father Surendrakumar B Agarwal to judicial custody, today, Friday, May 31. This custody is for 14 days and is in connection with the case of threats and abduction of their driver and other charges. This was stated in a report by IANS.

The duo is the father and grandfather, respectively, of the accused minor boy who is currently in a juvenile correctional home as it was his speeding Porsche car that killed two Madhya Pradesh techies, both aged 24, early on May 19, triggering a public outrage.

While Vishal S Agarwal, 50, was arrested late on Monday (May 27), Surendrakumar B Agarwal had been arrested earlier under fresh charges, and both were remanded to police custody till May 31.

Simultaneously, the minor accused's mother, Shivani V Agarwal has now come under the police radar in connection with the probe into the swapping of the boy's original blood report which was switched, ostensibly, to get him off the hook in the serious crime.

In a related development, a couple of friends of the 17-year-old boy who was in the Porsche, have told the Pune Police that he was heavily drunk and driving at the time of the crash that killed IT professionals Ashwini Koshtha and Aneesh Awadhiya, during the incident.

Subsequently, the resident of Kalyani Nagar noticed a heavily sozzled boy along with another person emerging from the vehicle and getting thrashed by an angry mob that had gathered there.

The eyewitness further claimed before media persons that the boy pleaded and even offered 'as much money as you want' to spare them the thrashing before they were handed over to the Yerawada Police Station. The incident and the developments that followed continue to create a national furore.