Owing to extreme heatwave, BHU notifies change in exam timings

In the late hours of the afternoon today, Friday, May 31, the social media handle BHU Official, the official X account of Banaras Hindu University, posted a tweet concerning the timings of the semester examinations.

The post on social media included a formal notice from the Banaras Hindu University, dated May 29, 2024, noting changes in the semester exam timing "owing to the extreme weather conditions".

The notice posted with the tweet, which received over 1,000 views while the report was being filed, read, "The Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to order that all the ongoing semester examinations across the Facilities/Departments the timing of morning shift be conducted from 08.00 am to 11.00 am and evening shift from 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm with effect from 03rd to 30th June 2024."

The notice was also forwarded to other authorities such as directors of the institutes, deans of faculties, heads of departments, assistant registrar and secretary to the vice-chancellor and so on, as informed by the notice.

Several accounts were tagged in the tweet including the dean of students, BHU, director of BHU, VC of BHU and others.

Many parts of India are dealing with sweltering heat which is troubling the citizens to no end.