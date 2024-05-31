NIMHANS bags Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 from WHO

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has been awarded the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 by the World Health Organization (WHO). This was stated by the Press Information Bureau via a press release put out today, Friday, May 31.

The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, established by the World Health Organisation in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have made remarkable contributions to health promotion.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated NIMHANS on being conferred with this award. He stated that it is “a recognition of India's efforts in inclusive healthcare”.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra expressed his happiness at the recognition of India's efforts and pioneering work in the field of mental health. He also congratulated NIMHANS for this achievement.

“We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey,” said Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS.

The award is a testament to NIMHANS' dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being, the press release stated.

Hekali Zhimomi, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present for the occasion.