NCPCR chief proposes cooperative shelters for rehabilitation of street children in Thane

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has proposed setting up cooperative shelters to rehabilitate street children and their families in Maharashtra's Thane district.

As per a release issued by the district administration today, Friday, May 31, Kanoongo emphasised the urgent need for concerted efforts to ensure permanent rehabilitation of street children and their families, stated a report by PTI.

The chief of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) presided over a meeting held at the Collector's office on Wednesday, May 29.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts initiated since 2016, Kanoongo stressed the necessity of sustainable rehabilitation for children and their families.

Municipal corporations and municipalities need to take proactive steps, including enhancing financial capacity and facilitating school enrollment for street children, he said, stated the PTI report.

Kanoongo proposed the establishment of "cooperative shelters" as an effective solution, citing a successful project in Bhopal.

He urged officials from the Women and Child Development Department to visit such projects, study their methodologies, and replicate them in Thane district, the release stated.

Established by an Act of Parliament, the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, ational Commission for Protection of Child Rights is an Indian statutory body.