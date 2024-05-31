JNU likely to set up water collection centres, check dams to meet students' demand

Today, Friday, May 31, the Jawaharlal Nehru University may set up water collection centres and check dams within the campus in view of students' long-standing demand to address the issue of water scarcity at the university, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said in a statement. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The central university may also release a report on the accessibility audit of the campus to evaluate the facilities and arrangements made for PwD (Persons With Disabilities) students.

"For the problem of water scarcity, the VC has urged the Rector to look into local solutions, like water collection centres within the campus and check dams," the JNUSU said in the statement.

The students' union demanded that proctorial inquiries initiated against students for staging water protests last year be withdrawn on an immediate basis.

The students union also alleged that two visually impaired students were injured by an auto parked on the tactile path between Godavari Juice Shop and Kaveri Hostel on the campus, yesterday, Thursday, May 30.

On the demand to scrap the 55-year-age bar for mess workers' employment in JNU, which saw protests by the students, the Dean of Students, Manuradha Chaudhary said, after discussions with the legal cell of the varsity the 60-year employment age bar, as per the law, will be ensured, the statement stated.

The students' union also raised concerns over the discontinuation of fellowships, PhD admissions through NET (National Exit Test), curbing of protests on campus, among other issues.

The meeting was also attended by JNU Registrar Ravikesh, Rector 1 Satish Chandra Garkoti, and Rector 2 Dipendra Nath Das, along with Vice-Chancellor (VC) Santishree Pandit.