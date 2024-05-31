Is all well at Bidar college which saw a clash between two student groups?

The Guru Nanak Dev College situated at Mailur on the outskirts of Bidar city which witnessed tense situation following a clash between the students of two different communities on Wednesday, May 29, after a few students danced to the tunes of Jai Sri Ram song, is limping back to normalcy, police sources said here on Thursday, May 30.

Sources said that the students of Hindu community were dancing to the tune of Jai Sri Ram song in the rehearsal programme of Youth Fest to be conducted by ND College on Thursday and Friday (May 30 and 31).

During the rehearsal programme, the students of one community were dancing to the tune of the song, Jai Sri Ram. The students of another community objected to it and manhandled a few of the students who were dancing.

The police intervened on the request of the college principal and dispersed the agitating crowd

Meanwhile, a few students of both the communities registered a complaint and counter-complaint with regard to the clash and took treatment as outpatients in the hospital after registering medico-legal cases.

The police have registered two separate FIRs against the students of both the groups based on the complaint and took a few of them into custody and later released them.

Meanwhile, the college authorities cancelled the youth fest scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday (May 30 and 31). Though the classes were conducted on May 30, the attendance was thin, sources said.

The activists of Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration in front of the Bidar Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding the arrest of the students who opposed the group of students playing and dancing to the tunes of Jai Sri Ram song and attacked them.

Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba who is also Bidar MP in a press statement on May 29, criticised Bidar District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre and Minister Rahim Khan who visited the GND College on the day of incident and he alleged that the duo pressurised the police not to arrest and take action on the students of another community.

"It is shameful on the part of both the ministers as they were elected to the Assembly by the voters of Hindu community but both the ministers have neglected Hindu voters and have adopted appeasement policy," he said.

Khuba asked the police to take stern action in incident as students of a particular community were targeted.