Hyderabad: Private schools prohibited from selling uniforms, shoes, belts on campus

According to the notice released by the District Educational Officer Hyderabad, no private school management from the Hyderabad district should sell uniforms, shoes, belts, and other such articles, on the school premises. Also, private schools have been prohibited from pressing parents to make the aforementioned purchases.

The notice dated Thursday, May 30, read, "All the Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspectors of Schools of Hyderabad District are... requested to ensure that no Private School management i.e State/CBSE/ICSE running in Hyderabad District should not sale Uniforms, Shoe & Belt etc. in the school premises."

Furthermore, the notice also mentioned that as per court orders, the sale of books/notebooks/ stationary at the school counter should be on a non-commercial basis. "... if so bring the notice of the undersigned for taking necessary action on the matter", read the notice.

Towards the end, highlighting this notice as the most urgent, it was mentioned that all authorities should take action accordingly. "All the Deputy Educational Officers and Deputy Inspector of Schools of Hyderabad District are requested to take the action accordingly and submit the compliance to the undersigned."

Several parents and netizens celebrated this move as this issue has been a constant complaint of the parents.