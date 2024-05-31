Heatwave in Puducherry: Schools to reopen on June 12

With the hot spell continuing unabated, the territorial administration has postponed the date of reopening of all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam from June 6 to 12, stated a report by PTI.

Director of School Education P Priyadharshini said in a release that with the heat wave continuing unabated in Union Territory, all government-run schools, privately managed institutions and also schools aided by the government and those adopting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus would reopen on June 12 instead of June 6.

Puducherry has been reeling under a hot spell for some days now and, with rain being scanty, people are suffering the impact of the hot spell.

One could see a large turn out of people on the sea shore in the evening to get relief from the scorching heat.

Another extreme consequence of heatwave

At least 50 school students reportedly fainted in various schools in three districts of Bihar amid extreme temperature conditions, an IANS report said. Several videos of the same went viral on social media and sparked concerns.

These incidents were repoted from Sheikhpura, Begusarai and Motihari (East Champaran) on Wednesday, May 29.

Concerned parents protested against the Education Department, saying despite the searing heat, summer vacations are not being announced.