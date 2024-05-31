CSIR UGC NET 2024 application correction facility ends today; here's a list of what you CAN edit

Today, Friday, May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2024 application correction facility. This was stated in a report by Career 360.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can now edit their already submitted application form by visiting the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Steps to follow to edit the CSIR UGC NET 2024 Application

1) Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in via a browser

2) After landing on the homepage, log in with your credentials such as user ID and password

3) Open the CSIR UGC NET application form

4) Edit your application form as per your requirements

5) Click on the save option and submit

6) For further purposes, one may take a printout of the same

CSIR UGC NET 2024 application correction — editable fields

- Candidate Name

- Father name

- Mother name

- Academic qualifications

- Photograph — image upload

- Signature — image upload

- Caste certificate

- Income certificate

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Category

- Sub-category (PwB)

The CSIR NET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on June 25, 26 and 27, 2024.

The CSIR UGC NET is a national-level examination organised by the NTA with the objective of assessing candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the role of Lectureship (LS), assistant professor in universities and colleges across India.