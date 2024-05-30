Which sectors are driving the job market in 2024? Read on to find out

E-commerce, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), and hospitality sectors witnessed an increased demand for talent in the first four months of 2024. This was stated in a report by PTI.

This also indicated a recovery in the overall job market, the report said, today, Thursday, May 30.

Driven by economic recovery, the demand for workforce in BFSI increased the most, by 21%, during the first four months of this calendar year.

The e-commerce sector saw an increase of 17%, and services and hospitality industries reported a growth of 13%, according to a report by professional networking platform, Apna. The report is based on data from 2023 and 2024.

"Cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are at the forefront of the growth in the job landscape. This trend showcases the strength of southern India's job market and underscores the expanding opportunities fuelled by digitalisation," Apna's CEO and Founder Nirmit Parikh said.

The total number of applications received during the period reached approximately 1.7 crore, up 15% from a year ago, the report added.

The report also found that the job market in the southern part of India saw a growth of 23 per cent compared to 18 per cent last year, with cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai leading in terms of total number of job postings.