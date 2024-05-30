NMC's National Task Force for Mental Health met today. Here's what was discussed

In the early evening hours of today, Thursday, May 30, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dr Rohan Krishnan, an orthopaedic surgeon, posted a tweet about a mental health-related meeting that took place at the National Medical Commission of India's office in New Delhi.

Dr Krishnan's tweet read, "Meeting of National Task Force for Mental Health took place @NMC_IND today. It was attended by all the officials of @NMC_IND including Chairman & Secretary of NMC."

Dr Krishnan, a social activist and Chairman of the Federation of All Indian Medical Association (FAIMA) further mentioned "positive suggestions" given by the stakeholders.

The post, which received about 700 views while the report was being filed, further read, "@FAIMA_INDIA_ @FordaIndia (Federation of Resident Doctors Association) & other stakeholders have given all the positive suggestions to counteract the challenges faced by medical Students."

Attaching pictures of the meeting and mentioning the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India (MoHFW), the tweet towards the end read, "We believe @narendramodi @MoHFW_INDIA are well determined in taking positive steps to make the changes required in medical fraternity."