NEET UG 2024 answer key OUT! Here are more details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates can now download the answer key by logging into exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Along with the answer key, the agency has also displayed candidates' recorded responses.

Candidates can check the NEET answer key by using their credentials like application number and date of birth.

In addition, NTA has also invited candidates to submit objections by May 31 on payment of Rs 200 per question. The objections will be reviewed, and if found valid, the answer keys will be revised.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidates found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepare and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M)," it said.

Candidates can check their marks using the answer key and their responses by using the following formula: NEET marks = (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers.

The entrance test took place on May 5.