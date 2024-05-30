Meet Iris, Assam's first AI teacher. Here's how she responds to inquisitive students

Draped in a traditional ‘Mekhela Chador' and jewellery, Assam's first artificially intelligent teacher Iris promptly answered all the questions of students of a private school in Guwahati. This was stated in a report by PTI.

The humanoid heard the question — what is haemoglobin? — and replied to the student with all the details, a school teacher said.

A spokesperson of the Royal Global School said, "Whether the questions were from their syllabus or about anything, Iris provided answers in no time and with examples and references."

The students were inquisitive and eagerly engaged in various activities of the robot, she added.

Iris has a voice-controlled assistant which helps it respond to student queries and provides detailed explanations.

“The children are very excited because the artificially intelligent teacher has answers to their questions,” the school teacher said.

The robot has been developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edu-tech under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project initiated by NITI Aayog.

Iris marks a significant advancement in the integration of AI in education, the school teacher said.

The introduction of Iris marks a significant milestone in enhancing the learning experience and catering to the diverse learning styles of students, she said.

The private school looks forward to leveraging the capabilities of the robot to personalise learning and make education more engaging for students in the northeast region, added the spokesperson.