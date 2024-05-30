Maharashtra BMC colleges' medical interns to launch black ribbon protest against stipend hike delay

Medical and dental interns from five medical colleges in Maharashtra run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will launch a black ribbon protest next week against the delay in the implementation of the stipend hike that was introduced in the state three months ago.

The MBBS and BDS interns from four medical colleges and one dental college under BMC are likely to launch their protest demonstration on June 4, 2024, demanding a prompt resolution of the issue and disbursal of the increased stipends, to provide fair compensation and alleviate financial difficulties faced by these medical interns.

Effective from February 2024, interns in Maharashtra received a substantial 64 per cent increase in their stipend amount from Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000. This was to be applicable to all students enrolled in aided medical, dental, ayurveda, unani, and homoeopathy colleges across the state, as per the state government's announcement.

However, in a conversation with EdexLive, Dr Ninad Pawar, President, Association of State Medical Interns Maharashtra (ASMI), said, “Before 2024, the stipend was hiked in 2017. For the past few years, our association has been protesting seeking a hike in the stipend. On February 27 this year, the government hiked the stipend from Rs 11,000 to 18,000. However, while the hike was implemented in government medical colleges across the state, the colleges under BMC — four medical and one dental college — the students are still stuck with the old stipend.”

The association has also met Dr Neelam Andrare, Director, Medical Education and Major Hospital on May 13, 2024 to discuss the delay in implementation.

“It has been three months already and the BMC colleges have not received the hiked stipend yet. If our demands are not met soon, we will launch a black ribbon protest next week,” Dr Pawar added.