IIT Madras' Agnikul launches world’s first rocket with fully 3D-printed engine

Agnikul Cosmos, the IIT Madras-incubated start-up, has launched the world’s first rocket with a single piece 3D printed engine from Sriharikota at 7.15 am today, Thursday, May 30. This feat has been achieved entirely through indigenous design and development, informed a press release from the institute.

Agnibaan - SOrTeD Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator also has the unique distinction of having been launched from India's first private launch pad called Dhanush established by Agnikul. It is also India's first semi-cryogenic engine-powered rocket launch.

The key purpose of this mission, which is also Agnikul’s first flight, is to serve as a test flight, to demonstrate the in-house and home-grown technologies, gather crucial flight data and ensure optimal functioning of systems for Agnikul's orbital launch vehicle, the Agnibaan.

The launch was witnessed by various luminaries including dignitaries including Dr S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Rajeev Jyoti, Director (Technical), IN-SPACe; and A Raj Rajan, Director. Sriharikota Range (SHAR).

AgniKul’s core team members were also present. They included Prof Satyanarayanan R Chakravarthy, Founding Advisor, Agnikul Cosmos and Faculty, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras; Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder and CEO, Agnikul Cosmos; Moin SPM, Co-Founder and COO, Agnikul Cosmos; Saraniya Periaswamy, Vehicle Director, Agnibaan SOrTeD; and Umamaheswari K, Project Director, Mission-01and Agnibaan SOrTeD.