BHU faculty members develop 15 courses for SWAYAM

Various faculty members of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have developed 15 courses for SWAYAM for the 2024 session. The programmes have been developed in line with the requirements and expectations of the learners. This was stated in a press release shared by the institution.

Starting from July 22, 2024, these courses offer an excellent opportunity for learners to enhance their knowledge and skills across a diverse range of subjects from the broader areas of management, commerce, science, medicine, social sciences, humanities and philosophy.

In addition, these courses run for durations of four to 12 weeks, and are designed to provide a comprehensive and enriching educational experience with the possibility of getting a BHU certificate after the successful completion of the course.

Dr Ashutosh Mohan, Coordinator, BHU SWAYAM, said, “With the launch of these courses, BHU has, for the first time, made its presence in the online education domain. We invite all interested learners to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the esteemed faculty of BHU and broaden their academic horizons”.

The initiative not only enhances the educational offerings of BHU but also aligns with the broader goals of accessible and quality education for all. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and IIT Kanpur are providing technical support for the courses, which are funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.