TN: Three, including 2 minor boys, arrested for sexually abusing 11-year-old girl for 6 months

Three persons, including two minor boys, were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a 11-year-old girl near Villivakkam for the past six months, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the Villivakkam All Women Police, one of the arrested persons is Kumar (51), a tailor from the locality, and the two minor boys are aged 16.

Police informed that the girl, a Class V student at a government school, visited her aunt on Monday, May 27, and complained of stomach ache. She was taken to hospital, where doctors found that she had been sexually abused.

The hospital authorities informed the Villivakkam police who transferred the case to the Villivakkam All Women Police Station.

The police inquired from the girl about the incident and recorded her statement.

A police source told The New Indian Express, "One of the two minors is the girl's cousin. He would come home when the girl was alone and rape her. Her parents were daily wage labourers and would come home late. The other boy, who was her neighbour, found out about her cousin's frequent visits, threatened the girl of revealing the matter to everyone and also raped her. Kumar, who also learned about this, also threatened and raped the girl."

When the girl tried to complain about this to her parents, they did not pay any heed to her. Police suspect both her parents to be alcoholics.

All the three of accused have been booked under the POCSO Act. Kumar will be sent to judicial remand and the minor boys will be sent to an observation home.