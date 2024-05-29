IIT Kanpur start-up MildCares helps UP village become the first ‘sanitary pad-free village’

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, a start-up by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), distributed their GynoCup Menstrual Cups in Aminabad Urf Baragoan village in Uttar Pradesh.

MildCares, a start-up incubated by SIIC, IIT Kanpur, helped several women in the village to successfully transition to menstrual cups, paving the way for its official declaration as Uttar Pradesh’s first sanitary pad-free village, shared a press release by IIT Kanpur.

This initiative is aimed towards improved menstrual hygiene management, environmental sustainability, and women’s health empowerment in the region. MildCares’ GynoCup offers a reusable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to disposable sanitary pads.

Menstrual cups provide several advantages over sanitary pads. They are not only cost-effective and environmentally friendly but also offer a safer and more hygienic option. By reducing dependence on disposable pads, menstrual cups can significantly decrease the risk of infections and promote better menstrual health.

Lauding the successful initiative, Dr Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, SIIC, IIT Kanpur, said, “The switch to reusable menstrual cups cuts waste, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. This initiative showcases IIT Kanpur’s commitment to social change by supporting innovative startups like MildCares, which empower communities with sustainable solutions.”