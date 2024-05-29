Children exposed to air pollution at higher risk of mental health issues as adults: Study

A new research has found that children exposed to air pollution could be at higher risk of experiencing mental health problems, including depression and psychosis, as youths.
This study, led by researchers at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom (UK), examined the long-term effects of children being exposed to air and noise pollution while in the mother's womb, early childhood and teenage, as per a report by PTI.
"This is a major concern, because air pollution is now such a common exposure, and rates of mental health problems are increasing globally,” the study said.
The effects on three common mental health problems were analysed — anxiety, depression and psychosis, a mental state in which an individual loses touch with reality and can experience hallucinations.
The findings are published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.
"Given that pollution is also a preventable exposure, interventions to reduce exposure, such as low emissions zones, could potentially improve mental health," said lead author Joanne Newbury from the University of Bristol.
For the study, the researchers analysed the data of over 9,000 participants from the children of the 90s birth cohort, founded in Bristol. The cohort includes more than 14,000 pregnant women, recruited in 1991 and 1992, and were subsequently followed-up, along with their children.
"Our findings add to a growing body of evidence — from different populations, locations, and using different study designs — suggesting a detrimental impact of air pollution (and potentially noise pollution) on mental health," said Newbury.