Centre’s Tele-MANAS helpline has received 10 lakh calls since October 2022

The Central government’s Tele-MANAS Helpline, which was introduced by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) under the National Tele Mental Health Programme of India, has received over 10 lakh calls since its launch in October 2022, coming up to an average of 3,500 calls per day received on the platform.
This information was shared via a press release shared by the Centre today, Wednesday, May 29.
The helpline was launched by the government in October 2022 to enhance mental health service delivery nationwide and operates 51 Tele-MANAS cells across all states and Union Territories (UTs).
“Reflecting increased awareness and utilization of mental health services in the country, the Tele-MANAS helpline has seen a steady increase in the number of callers, growing from around 12,000 in December 2022 to over 90,000 in May 2024. This increase in engagement also underscores the importance of continued investment and expansion of mental health initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need,” the press release read.
In the past, media reports have stated that the Tele-MANAS helpline has received several calls from students, reporting mental health problems such as anxiety, fear of failure, feelings of inadequacy and suicidal thoughts among other issues.