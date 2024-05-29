BHU, British High Commission discuss prospective collab opportunities

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain today, Wednesday, May 29, held a meeting with a British High Commission delegation, led by Natalia Leigh, Head, Political & Bilateral Affairs, British High Commission.

During the meeting, the VC said that BHU is endeavouring to collaborate with global institutions to open new avenues of growth and development for its students and faculty, as was announced via a press release from the institute.

Highlighting the importance of preparing students for life rather than just focusing on subject-specific teaching, Prof Jain said that BHU is leading by example in this direction. He also informed that the student well-being and leadership and life skills initiatives have been launched at the faculty level, with the singular goal of holistic development of students.

Meanwhile, the British delegation expressed interest in partnering with the university.

Members of the delegation listed several areas like environment, green energy, sustainable development, inter-disciplinary research, art and culture and so on, where possible collaborations could take place, added the release.

Commission’s Natalia Leigh also expressed that the two sides should explore the possibility of working together in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), which have huge potential in the future.

Registrar Prof Arun Kumar Singh; Prof SVS Raju, Coordinator, International Students; Prof Rajesh Singh, Associate Coordinator, International Centre; and Prof Madhu Tapadia, Coordinator, Global Initiatives of Academic Networks, were also present during the interaction.