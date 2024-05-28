Tripura gov't to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha

The Tripura government is planning to set up Ayurvedic and homeopathy medical colleges in the state, announced Chief Minister Manik Saha today, Tuesday, May 28.

As reported by IANS, after visiting the State Ayurvedic Hospital in Agartala, the chief minister added that the state government has recently written a letter to the Centre proposing to set up an Ayurvedic medical college first, followed by the homoeopathy medical college.

"There are some issues relating to setting up these colleges in the state and I have directed the concerned authorities that these matters, including land-related issues be resolved, as soon as possible. We are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon," he told the media.

The government is also planning to expand the infrastructure of the State Ayurvedic Hospital in Agartala, said Saha, who himself is an oral and maxillo-facial surgeon and served in a key position at the Tripura Medical College and BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in the state's capital before becoming the chief minister in May 2022.

Accompanied by Health Secretary Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao, Chief Minister Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio, said that the people have high expectations regarding the State Ayurvedic Hospital and a significant number of patients, including outpatients, visit daily.

The state government with the support from the Union government has been trying to develop the state's health infrastructure significantly, he said.