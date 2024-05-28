SIMATS ranks 8th in Dentistry in SCImago Institutions Rankings

In a historic feat for Indian academia, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has shattered barriers and made its mark on the global stage by securing a position in the prestigious top 10 rankings in SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR). This achievement not only underscores the university’s exceptional academic prowess but also highlights India's growing prominence in the international research landscape.

The SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) have become a significant yardstick for evaluating academic and research institutions worldwide. Reflecting the scientific impact, innovation, and quality of research outputs, the 2024 edition provides a comprehensive insight into the global academic landscape.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences has been crowned the eighth rank in Dentistry subject wise among 839 universities across the globe.

The ranking of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in the eighth position in Dentistry reflects its strong performance in high-quality and high-impact dental research publications. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS) has demonstrated remarkable research output, with a prolific number of publications in high-impact journals across diverse fields. Its commitment to fostering a culture of inquiry and innovation has resulted in significant advancements in various domains.

Saveetha has established itself as a hub for innovation and technology transfer, translating cutting-edge research into real-world applications. Through strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders, it fosters an ecosystem conducive to innovation-driven entrepreneurship.