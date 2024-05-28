GNLU students extend solidarity with NUJS professor, students over sexual harassment allegations against VC

The students of Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), today, Tuesday, May 28, extended solidarity with an associate professor and the student body of West Bengal’s National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) in light of the allegations of sexual harassment against the NUJS Kolkata Vice-Chancellor Prof NK Chakrabarti.

To recall, Prof NK Chakrabarti, VC of NUJS, has been accused of subjecting a female professor of the varsity to sexual harassment on multiple occasions between 2019 and 2023. In her complaint, the professor alleged that she also faced delays in receiving her salary, was denied opportunities for promotion, and was subjected to other professional threats after rejecting the alleged advances of VC.

Sharing a solidarity statement on Instagram, Jury's Out, the in-house student-run magazine of the GNLU student community, said, “We hope that the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India takes cognisance of the situation and engages with the worsening conditions of sexual harassment prevention and PoSH policy enforcement in campuses across India.”

The students of West Bengal NUJS had written to its Chancellor, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr DY Chandrachud, seeking the suspension of the VC. The students have also laid out five demands before the Chief Justice of India.

The statement by GNLU’s students also mentioned instances of sexual harassment and other issues that surfaced at GNLU Gandhinagar earlier this year, and later, reached the Gujarat High Court.

“As a student body that recently experienced similar circumstances, the intervention of the Gujarat High Court was significant in bringing about change and initiating long-ignored conversations regarding campus safety. We believe that these instances should serve as a moment of reckoning for universities to recognise the need to ensure a non-hostile, safe, and inclusive environment built on the foundation of trust in the university's administration,” the students added.