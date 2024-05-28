Girls hostel constructed with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

A girls' hostel building built on the premises of a higher secondary school in Nepal with India's grant assistance of NRs 32.36 million was inaugurated on Monday, May 27.

The grant under Nepal-India Development Cooperation was utilised for the construction of the four storied Mangala Devi Singh Memorial Girls Hostel building comprising 39 rooms and other infrastructure including kitchen, dining hall, store rooms, library, multipurpose hall, said a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal, stated a report by PTI.

The hostel building of Padmakanya Secondary School at Dillibazar, Kathmandu, was inaugurated jointly by Santosh Budathoki, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, it said.

The set up would be useful in providing better residential and education facilities to students.

This infrastructure would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education.

The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), the statement said.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects.

"The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal," the statement added.