DU launches CSAS portal for undergraduate admissions

The University of Delhi, today, Tuesday, May 28, launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic year 2024-25, said a report by PTI.

This year, the university will conduct undergraduate admissions for over 71,000 seats across 79 UG programmes in 69 affiliated colleges through the common portal. Admissions to the programmes will be based on the merit score in the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can access the DU CSAS UG 2024 portal through the university’s official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

"Admission to the DU UG courses for the academic session 2024-25 will be conducted through DU CSAS portal 2024," DU Dean Admission Haneet Gandhi said in a press conference. Candidates will be required to pay the DU CSAS UG 2024 registration fee.

Admission to the University of Delhi through CUET will commence after the declaration of results by the NTA.

This year, the varsity will enroll single-child girl students in every course as part of supernumerary seats, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said. The university has also opened admissions for the School of Open Learning as well as Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), it was announced during a press conference today, May 28.