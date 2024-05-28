BHU appoints Prof Nishat Afroz as Associate Dean of Students

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has appointed Prof Nishat Afroz of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, as the Associate Dean of Students (Student Development), informed an official press release from the university today, Tuesday, May 28.

The release said that this step was taken to further strengthen the university’s Dean of Students (DoS) office and for more effective implementation of student development programmes.

“Student Welfare and Development figure amongst the topmost priorities of Banaras Hindu University. As part of the initiatives in this regard, the varsity has launched scores of programs for students’ development, aimed at nurturing their talents and equipping them with skills and qualities needed to excel in life and career,” said the press release.

The Associate Dean of Students was officially appointed by the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain.

The press statement said that the varsity’s Dean of Students Welfare office acts as a bridge as well as a coordinating channel between stakeholders. The Associate Dean of Students (Student Development) will coordinate with units involved in activities related to the development of students and assist the Dean of Students office.

Additionally, the Associate Dean of Students shall independently collaborate and coordinate in planning and effective implementation of related activities across faculties, the release further informed.