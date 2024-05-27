UP school teacher suspended for making ‘indecent’ remarks against PM Modi, CM Adityanath

A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district was suspended today, Monday, May 27, for making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

As per a report by PTI, the teacher was posted in a government primary school in Kaushambi district and was suspended after a case was registered against her.

Basic Education Officer Kamlemdra Kushwaha issued the suspension order against the teacher named Varsha.

Kushwaha said that taking cognizance of the social media post of Varsha, the principal of a government primary school posted in a village in Sirathu tehsil, an official lodged a complaint at the Kokhraj police station, based on which, a case was registered against her on Sunday night (May 26) under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Kokhraj SHO (Station House Officer) said the police took cognisance of the matter on Sunday night, May 26.