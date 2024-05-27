TN: 34% increase in female enrollment after CM Stalin’s Pudhumai Penn scheme

About 2.73 lakh girl students have benefited from the Tamil Nadu government’s Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme or Pudhumai Penn Scheme launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2022, an official statement released today, Monday, May 27, said.

This scheme launched by the state government has led to a 34 per cent increase in enrollment of female students in the higher education sector of the state, the statement said.

The Pudhumai Penn scheme aims to provide a monthly aid of Rs 1,000 to female students, who have studied from Class VI to XII in state government-run schools and are pursuing higher education.

The statement also added that the Higher Education Department is constructing an auditorium to be named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the Presidency College in Chennai.

The 2,000-seat capacity auditorium spread over 5,500 square metres is being constructed at a cost of Rs 63 crore.

The statement also said that the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the state government had benefitted more than 27 lakh students and over 1.9 lakh students had gained employment opportunities.

Naan Mudhalvan provides information for college students on courses and industry-specific skill offerings that would help them avail training in their chosen field of interest that will, in turn, help them achieve their career goals.

The state government has also extended financial aid to the tune of Rs 213.37 crore towards hostel and other expenses of 28,601 students who have benefitted from the 7.5 per cent reservation in professional courses provided to those who have studied in government-run schools, it said.