Pro-Palestine protesters at Australian National University refuse to leave encampment

Pro-Palestine student protestors at the Australian National University (ANU), issued a statement today, Monday, May 27, saying that they would continue their peaceful demonstration, defying an official order by the university.

ANU issued an official order today, on Monday, May 27, asking pro-Palestine protesters to pack up and leave the encampment at its main campus in Canberra's northern suburbs, citing serious safety concerns that the camp is blocking an emergency evacuation site, as reported by IANS.

However, the protestors voted to defy the order and remained at the protest site.

On Monday morning, May 27, the students also formed a human barrier around the edge of the encampment, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Located in the centre of the ANU's Kambri precinct, the encampment was set up in late April as an act of protest against the university's ties with Israeli institutions amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement issued on Monday, occupants of the encampment said they would continue their peaceful demonstration.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Guardian, the university has since warned the students that if they do not relocate by 12 pm tomorrow, May 29, they could risk “further action from ACT police”.

In a video shared by the news agency, the student demonstrators at the ANU campus could be seen chanting, “we shall not be moved”.