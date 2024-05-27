Pakistan: Nearly 1,400 girl students evacuated from massive fire in school building

A school in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caught fire today, Monday, May 27, and nearly 1,400 girl students were safely evacuated from the building, according to a report by PTI.

As confirmed by the rescue department, no loss of life has occurred.

The fire swept through the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Haripur district's Sirikot village while hundreds of students were inside, news reports stated.

An official said the fire brigade vehicles faced trouble reaching the site of the incident because of the mountainous terrain.

Haripur's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Faraz Jalal said there were about 1,400 students and all of them were safely evacuated from the school building.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry confirmed that the school building caught fire because of a short circuit.

Chaudhry said that further investigation into the incident was underway and the school would be made functional soon.

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a restive province which has seen attacks on school buildings by militants.

On the night of May 8, a private girls' school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district, police said.

The chief minister said the education department and district administration would submit a report regarding the fire accident, PTI added.

He said all the educational institutes would be reviewed so that such incidents do not occur in the future.