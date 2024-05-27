"New higher education system will create new India": TN Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, today, Monday, May 27, stressed the importance of building a new higher education system, while addressing the Vice-Chancellor's conference in Ooty, reported ANI.

In his address, Governor Ravi said, "We should not wait for the next annual conference. There should be your meeting at a smaller level and continue with this spirit of building a new higher education system for a new India, this should be our goal."

Reflecting on India's educational challenges, he remarked, "The country which was far behind has left us far behind. If we continue like this, we have no future."

This conference, which is a two-day conclave focused on research excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship, marks the third such conclave of university leaders in Tamil Nadu.

"When I came in 2021, and as Chancellor when I started looking at the working of the universities I was disappointed that our universities were mostly working in isolation. I am talking about state universities largely. Each university was struggling with its problem and there was a strange lack of communication among these institutions. And that's why we thought that at least once a year we should have a get-together of all the eminent leaders of higher education. Because this is how knowledge prospers, we prosper," Ravi said.