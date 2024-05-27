MondayMotivation: 9 visually impaired students from Odisha clear Class X exam

All the nine visually impaired students of a school for the blind in Odisha's Ganjan district cleared the annual High School Certificate (HSC) or Class X examination.

The nine visually impaired students, including five girls, cleared the examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, said Principal of the Red Cross School for the Blind, Ambapua, Priya Ranjan Mahakuda, stated a report by PTI.

A girl student secured B2 grade by securing 360 out of 600 marks, seven students got C grade and one passed in D grade, he said.

The results of the annual Class X (matriculation) examination were declared by the BSE on Sunday, May 26.

In the classroom, the students are taught via the Braille textbooks.

They, however, appeared in the examination through helper-writer.

Bharati Bisoyi, a visually impaired student in the school, who has secured B2 grade in the examination, and the other students who cleared the examination want to pursue higher education.

Exam results

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 26 declared the Class X (matriculation) examination results with 96.07 per cent of the students clearing the test.

Also, girls have outshone boys across all streams in the annual Class XII Board examinations conducted by Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

CHSE Chairman Ashwini Mishra on May 26 announced that in the Arts, Science, Commerce, and vocational streams, a higher percentage of girls have cleared the exams compared to boys.