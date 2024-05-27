Karnataka gaming zones under scanner after Gujarat tragedy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, May 26, directed authorities to assess precautionary measures at gaming zones in the city and check adherence to prescribed safety norms, in the wake of a fire tragedy at a facility in Gujarat.

Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, has sent a note to Chief Commissioner of the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in this regard, stated a report by PTI.

At least 27 people, including four children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a gaming zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, May 25.

Calling the incident a tragedy that is most worrying, Shivakumar said it is a wakeup call for everyone.

Noting that permissions have been given to such gaming zones and adventure sports activities at several popular malls and other places in Bengaluru city, he said adequate precautionary measures should be taken at such facilities.

"By taking adequate measures to ensure that no fire or untoward incidents take place at game zones or recreational centres, concerned officials have been directed to inspect — whether the precautionary measures have been taken at such places and to check whether they are complying with prescribed safety norms," he added.